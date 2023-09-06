Charles E. Brochu Obituary

Charles E. Brochu, 68, of Hardwick, Vt., passed away Sept. 5, 2023 after a brief illness at UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
Born in Hardwick on Feb. 23, 1955, he was the son of Michael and Jeannette Brochu, one of eight siblings in a very strict, French-Catholic family. Charles was a life-long resident of Hardwick, graduating from Hazen Union in 1943. He attended Vermont Technical College for one semester but returned home to work for his dad at the family service station. Well, that didn’t work out so he moved on to work as a manager for Parts Town. Well, that only lasted so long also and he then picked up a route for Snap-On Tools which again, only lasted so long. This launched him into his career-ending job as an interior/exterior painting contractor just like his grandfather, Joe Brochu.
Charles believed in community and giving back as a long-term member of the Knights of Columbus and was a bone marrow donor for some guy far away. He loved hunting and fishing and was darn good at both, having to disguise himself while ice fishing so the less talented didn’t follow him onto the lakes and ponds. Most of all, he loved his family and as the old saying goes, ‘every family has an Uncle Charlie.’ Well, we really did have an Uncle Charlie and his nieces, nephews, and many of his cousins can attest that he was one ‘tough nut to crack.’ His unique personality WILL BE MISSED!
Charles was predeceased by his dad, Michael and older brother, Richard. He is survived by his mother, Jeannette, his brother Andre and wife Lulu of Gorham, N.H., his only sister, Michelyne and husband Richie LaRoche of Barre, Vt., his brother Larry and wife JoAnn of Hardwick, brother Tom and wife Lynn of Woodbury, Vt., brother Mike and wife Sally of Hardwick, Vt., and brother Bernie and wife Nancy of Waterford, Vt. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Norbert’s Church in Hardwick. A gathering of family and friends will be held in the Julian Room at Saint Norbert’s Church directly after Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Chapter for Disabled American Veterans at DAV Nat’l Headquarters, 860 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Charlie may be shared with his family at dgfunerals.com.
