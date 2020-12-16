Charles E. Page Obituary

Charles E. Page, 83, of Naples, Florida and Enfield, Conn. passed away on November 30 at Avows Hospice Center in Naples. Charles was born on July 23, 1937 in St. Johnsbury to Gordon and Anna (Elkins) Page.
By the time Charles was 12, he had his first job playing the organ at the local Episcopal Church. Later he went on to play at the North Congregational Church.
Upon graduation from St. Johnsbury Academy and despite his passion for organ and music, he first followed his family’s advice graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1959 from Boston University. He took a job in the insurance industry in Springfield, Mass. which ended after six months when he was offered the position of Minister of Music at Old First Church in downtown Springfield. He held this position for 45 years during which time he enrolled in Yale and graduated with a Master of Music degree.
During those years he founded his Music at the First series of six annual concerts featuring artists from all over the world. Charles also added professor of Music at Bay Path University to his many talents. While at Bay Path he directed the Glee Club and the school musicals. He was also an adjunct professor of organ at Westfield State University.
He served a term on the Board of the Springfield Symphony orchestra and the Community Music School.
He was a member of the Springfield Guild of Organists servings as Dean from 1962-1964.
Upon his retirement, he enjoyed time between his homes in Naples, and at Shaker Pines Lake in Enfield. He always made his yearly trip back to Vermont to visit family and friends. Even in retirement, he continued to substitute for organists in both Naples and the Springfield area.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Gordon J., his sister Patricia Ricker and his first partner Paul Norton.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Paula House (James) of Woodsville, N.H., Philip Ricker of Naples, Florida, Erin (Gray) Meyers, David Page all of Rochester, N.Y. , Gordon Page III of Colorado; a cousin Sally Newton of Richford, Vt., several grandnieces and grandnephews and his partner of 10 years Malcolm Bosma.
A special service and reception will be held at Moorings Presbyterian Church, Naples, Florida in January. A memorial celebration will take place in Springfield, Mass. in the spring of 2021.
Memorial donations may be made in Charles’ memory to: St Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to Bay Path University, The Charles Page Endowment Scholarship, 588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow, MA 01106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.