Charles E. (Smitty) Smith Obituary

Charles passed away in Las Vegas where he had made his home for many years.
He grew up in Fulton, Michigan with his mother Gertrude (Law) Evans and step-father George Evans. He graduated from Vicksburg High School and immediately enlisted in the Marine Corps. A while later he was introduced to his future Marine Corps wife (out-ranking him at the time) Martha Doris Kidder. Shortly after their marriage he was deployed to Korea.
He held his son, Charles, Jr., for the first time on his return in August of 1953. His daughter, Patricia was born while the family was stationed at Camp Lejuene, North Carolina.
In 1956 he and Doris took their young family to the Brick house at the end of the dirt road in Kirby, Vermont, and welcomed their children Thomas and Kathleen.
Despite not having transportation, he found employment at the Cedar Fence Company in Lyndonville, walking or hitching a ride to and from his job.
His math skills were challenged at The Counsel Company in St. Johnsbury. His mechanical skills were tested at Electrolux and he applied his people skills as a John Hancock Insurance agent.
He completed his military career with the Vermont National Guard.
In his spare time, with the help of his growing family, they (we) raised beef cattle, chickens and cultivated vegetable gardens.
Some of his leisure hours were spent cooking his signature dishes- beef stroganoff and military inspired SOS and Sunday nights we feasted upon home-made pizza and huge grinders
The family worshipped at the Third Congregational Church in East St. Johnsbury, where he participated in maintenance and church suppers.
He enjoyed playing cribbage (and taught us too!), fishing for “bull pout” and keeping his farm machinery running.
He taught his children the life skills to be caring, self-sufficient, thoughtful and compassionate adults.
He was pre-deceased by his step father, mother and ex-wife. He is survived by his four children: Charles, Jr.; Patricia Pless; Thomas and Kathleen Kimball; granddaughters Alysha (Smith) Zepetto, Allyson Smith, Sherry (Kimball) Rickman, and Kira Alexander. Also surviving him are his second wife Susan, and her three children Ronald Magharing, Catherine (Magharing) Gabriel and Mark Magharing; grandchildren Noah and Luke Gabriel; Malakai and Presley Grace Magharing; and six great-grandchildren.
His committal with full military honors was June 16, 2003 in Nevada.
An informal remembrance gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 5th at 2 p.m. at The Third Congregational Church in East St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
