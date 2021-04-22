Charles Engle Obituary

Charles “Chuck” Engle, 83, of Engle Drive, Wells River, Vt., died after a time of failing health, surrounded by his family, at The Arbors at Shelburne, Shelburne, Vt. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Chuck was born in Busy, Ky. on Jan. 6, 1938 to Curt and Beatrice (Williston) Engle. He graduated from MC Napier High School, Class of 1956. He entered the US Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan for two years. When he was transferred back to the States, he manned the radar station in Victory, VT. It was there where he met Patricia Jean Roben, who was working as a telephone operator, and they were married on November 2, 1958.
Chuck owned and operated Walter E. Jock Oil Company for many years.
He was a member of the Ross-Wood American Legion Post # 20 in Woodsville and of the Cohase Lions Club. He was proud to carry his pilot’s license and had two planes based out of Dean Memorial Airport, North Haverhill, NH.
Chuck was known for his quick wit and dry, candid sense of humor. He could often be found riding around in his 1973 Jeep CJ. Along with Patty, they rarely missed a Blue Mountain Union School basketball game. He loved spending time at his camp overlooking Wells River village.
He was predeceased by his wife of nearly 57 years, Patricia J. Engle on October 5, 2015; and five siblings, Doris Bowling, Curt Engle, Boone Engle, Albert Engle, and Jamie Engle.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan Acheson and husband Rich of Fairlee, VT and Jennifer Fowler and husband Daniel of North Haverhill; a son, Robert “Pudge” Engle and wife Jody of Wells River; four grandchildren, Heather Engle, Lesley Cannon, Taylor Acheson, and Ethan Fowler; four great grandchildren, Mia, Gavin, Finley, and Elle; three siblings, Laura Smith and husband Vernon of Ohio, Wayne Engle and wife Anna Mae of Kentucky, and Beverly Baker and wife Prentiss also of Kentucky; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his faithful pal, Gizmo.
A calling hour will be on Tuesday, April 27 from 6-7 PM at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, NH.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 28 at noon in the Wells River Cemetery.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
