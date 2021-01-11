Charles Gilman - Obituary

Charles Osmore Gilman, age 78, of Gilman Road, Sheffield, Vt., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, following a long struggle with heart and lung disease.
Charlie was born in Lyndonville, Vt., on Sept. 26, 1942, son to the late Leon, Sr. and Ruth (Newell) Gilman. He grew up in Sheffield attending school there and graduating from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1961. Charlie was a dairy farmer much of his life and loved it. When he stopped farming in 1982 he began driving milk truck for Dennis Bouffard and from there purchased his own milk trucks under the name Hill and Valley Transport, effectively staying in the dairy field for another 20 years. Over the last year he has been under the care of his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and John. Charlie served on the select board for the Town of Sheffield for over 40 years; as well as the cemetery sexton for a time until last year. In years past, he could always be seen at the food booth at the Sheffield Field Day. Charlie enjoyed going to tractor pulls with his brother, Leon. Weekly poker games were always a hit over the years with Mike, Pop, Russell and Ray. And he also enjoyed going to auctions with Raymond and Sonny. Charlie was a good soul who will be very fondly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Roy and her husband, John, of Sheffield; his brother, Leon, Jr. of Lyndon; his sister, Patricia Nelson, of Sheffield; two grandchildren: Chelsea DeWitt and her husband, Ben, of West Burke, Dayna Schartner and her husband, Matt, of Lyndonville; and two great-grandchildren; Caleb and Aiden; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Nelson in 2013.
A special thank you to his sister, Patricia Nelson, and friend, Jossie DeGreenia, for all their support over the past few months.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Wm. Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield in the spring. There will be no Calling Hours at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
