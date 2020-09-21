Charles Gilman Obituary

Charles R. ”Thumper” Gilman, age 60, of San Pedro, Calif., formerly of Danville, passed away unexpectedly at his daughter’s home in St. Johnsbury, on September 19, 2020.
Charlie was born July 10, 1960, in St. Johnsbury, son to Frederick ‘Ted’ Gilman and Caroline (Natz) Gilman. He grew up in Danville and as a young child got to experience and live in Long Beach, Calif. He attended and graduated from Danville High School in 1978.
Charlie enjoyed many things in this world and as most people would say, “lived life to its fullest measure.” Charlie moved to Tucson, Ariz. at the age of 21 and loved everything about the Southwest. He enjoyed boating trips to Apache Lake with friends and especially enjoyed his weekend trips to Newport Beach, Calif. He married his first wife, Katie Dana, in December 1988, and shortly after they welcomed their first child, Kelsey, on February 24, 1990.
He and his family moved back to Vermont in 1994 to start up his former electrical company C.G. Electric, and soon after welcomed his second child, Ted, on May 2, 1995. He enjoyed his trips to Gloucester, Mass. and his weekend days at his land on Walden Hill Road in Danville. Most summers he rented a camp on Joe’s Pond where he and his children enjoyed boating and flinging them around on the tube. He created wonderful memories for not only his children but their friends as well. He enjoyed trips to New Jersey to visit his sister Jen and her husband Peter, and trips to Orlando, Fla. with his kids to enjoy the amusement parks. He especially loved the few trips to Aruba with his second wife of 20 years, Donna Gilman, who recently passed on August 24, 2020. He was truly a one-of-a-kind man, a gentle giant with a heart of gold and an amazing smile. He left his mark on a tremendous amount of people, and his family finds comfort and peace knowing he was deeply loved and adored by many.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Gilman of St. Johnsbury, VT.; his son, Ted Gilman of San Pedro, Ca.; their mother, Katie Dana of St. Johnsbury; step-daughters, Tarah Fontaine of Danville and Heather Faulkner of West Burke; step-son, Jason Faulkner of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 5 Grandchildren, Evelynn, Aubrey, Nova, Mason & Stella; sister Jennifer Gilman and husband Peter Pelissier of Tucson, AZ., and her son, Chad Larrabee of Missoula, MT.
Calling hours will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. 05819.
Donations to assist with family with funeral expenses may be made directly to the funeral home or via www.saylesfh.com
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
