Charles K. Wiggin - Obituary

Charles K. Wiggin, of St. Johnsbury Center, Vt., passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at the age of 94, in the home he built in 1957. His daughter, Deborah, was by his side.
Charles was born in Orwell, Vermont, Sept. 15, 1925, son of Ralph A. and Mary Estella (Morgan) Wiggin. He attended schools in Orwell, Brandon and Shoreham, and he graduated from Shoreham High School. He graduated from Castleton State in 1952. He married Sarah Louise Mathews, daughter of Col. Orvis and Eva Mathews of Orleans, Vermont, on Dec. 20, 1952.
Charles was a teacher and administrator for the St. Johnsbury public schools for 11 years and then was a teacher and administrator at Danville High School for 29 years, retiring in 1990.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Deborah Wiggin Matthews, of South Burlington, Vermont, his brother, Wallace Wiggin, of Chicopee, Mass., his grandson, Joshua Packard, of St. Johnsbury Center, and his great-granddaughter, Raegan Monroe, of Cerro Gordo, North Carolina. He is predeceased by siblings John William Beck, Virginia Beck Hyland, George Charles Beck, Edward Arthur Wiggin, Fred Lovering Wiggin, Ardelle Grace Wiggin, Ralph Alton Wiggin and Stanley Wiggin.
There will be no services.
Sayles Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Any memories you may have of Charles that you would like to share would be welcomed and cherished by the family. Please contact Sayles Funeral Home as to where to mail them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.