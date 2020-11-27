Charles Page - Obituary

Charles D. Page, 91, of North Haverhill, N.H. died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Grafton County Nursing Home.
Charlie was born in Johnson, Vt. on Jan. 4, 1929 to Arthur E. and Rebecca (Owen) Page. On Sept.24, 1950, he married Joanna Mary Prescott.
He and his family lived in the North Danville, Vt. area prior to moving to North Haverhill.
For 36 years, he worked as a herdsman for the Grafton County Farm. He loved his Holsteins.
Charlie had been a past member of the Grange, the Knights of Pythias, the North Haverhill Fire Department, and the Fishing Club. He worked at the North Haverhill Fair for many years. His interests included hunting, fishing, gardening, and following every activity in which his sons were involved.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joanna Page on Dec. 5, 1999; two daughters; and his nine brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his three sons, Wendell A. Page, Wesley C. Page, and William J. Page; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday May 22, 2020 at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. Interment will follow at the Horsemeadow Cemetery Annex, North Haverhill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the North Haverhill Fair Association, PO Box 207, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
