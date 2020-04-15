Charles R. Frost - Obituary

Charles R. Frost, 88, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Berlin (VT) Health and Rehab Center.
Charlie was born in September 4, 1931 in South Ryegate, Vt. He attended school there and graduated from Wells River High School in 1949. Charlie served his country during the Korean Conflict during the 1950s as a member of the US Army. A hotel resort worker for many years in Arizona, Florida, and New England, he moved to Barre in 1962 and had lived there since that time.
He worked for the Vermont State Police in Montpelier for 10 years and another 11 years for Vermont State Buildings Department before retiring in 1990.
He enjoyed the outdoors and landscaping with stone, having built several miniature stone buildings, varying in size. Many of these structures were part of an 18 hole miniature golf course built over several years on the hillside next to his home. In retirement, he loved spending time working and relaxing at his camp in the Groton woods and always looked forward to sugaring in the springtime. Charlie enjoyed bowling and pitching horseshoes and competing in tournaments and was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
He was a member of the South Ryegate Presbyterian Church, the Barre City Horseshoe League, the National Horseshoe Pitching Association, and the Vermont HPA, and many bowling leagues over the years.
He was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Adamese; and two brothers, Lemuel Ellsworth Frost and Calvin R. Frost.
Survivors include his brother, Hamilton R. Frost and wife Thelma of South Ryegate; a sister, Bernadine Rodgers of Edwardsburg, MI; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at the Pinehurst Cemetery, South Ryegate, Vt., with date and time to be published at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie’s name may be made to the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641 or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.