Charles Robert Austin - Obituary

Charles R. Austin, 82, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Charles was born on May 5, 1938, in Franklin, Vt., the son of Albert and Stella (Gero) Austin Sr. He grew up in Lyndonville and went to the Austine School for the Deaf in southern Vermont. Carpentry was his main love, and he was an excellent carpenter and cabinet maker working for Paul Swett and Dave LeGendre as well as working on his own for many years. He liked working on his truck and his home that he starting building over 30 years ago. His love of animals was great, taking in stray cats, dogs and even chickens. Charlie will be greatly missed by many.
Survivors include his daughters, Lauri D’Auria of West Burke, Vt. and Shelly (Jeff) Kozaria of Pembine Wisconsin; brothers, Albert and David Austin both of Wyoming; lifelong friend, Tom Williamson; grandchildren, Brent Sarazin, Savanna Sarazin, Nikko D’Auria Sr., Trent Griffith; great-grandchildren, Brandon D’Auria, Makyia Sarazin, Nikko D’Auria Jr., Landon D’Auria, Olivia Bean, Bella and Alivia Griffith.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Reginald Austin, and his grandson, Brandon Sarazin.
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain for the old order of things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4
There will be no Calling Hours or services at this time. Interment will be planned for a future date at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
