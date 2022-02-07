Charles Thomas ‘Tom” Chase Obituary

Charles Thomas “Tom” Chase, 83, Woodsville, N.H., died peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was born on March 17, 1939, in Woodsville to Vernard G. and Edith M. (McKean) Chase. He graduated from Woodsville High School and enlisted in the US Air Force on March 11, 1958. He was honorably discharged on April 18, 1962, as an Airman First Class.
Tom served the Town of Haverhill as a police officer for over 20 years following his discharge from the US Air Force. He went on to work a second full career at the Wells River Savings Bank. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and served his community on the school board. Tom enjoyed bird watching, old cars, especially his ’73 Caprice, and old western TV shows, notably, Gunsmoke and the Virginian. He spent many hours in his shop and working around the house, but more than anything he enjoyed his time with family and friends. His contagious belly laughs, and stories could only be topped by his famous bear hugs.
Tom is predeceased by his parents, a brother, George Chase, and a best friend, David Grimes. He survived by his beloved wife, Colleen (Carle) Chase of 33 years, two daughters Denise Mae Fadden, and Rhonda Lynn Chase, a son Randall G. Chase (Tige) and his wife Cristina, 7 grandchildren, LeeAnn Fournier, Thomas Fadden, Dayna Byers, Kayla Shankle, Emily Chase, Sarah Chase, and Katie Chase, five great-grandchildren, Cayden Kendall, Brantley Fadden, Blane Fadden, Paxton Reed Shankle, and Penn Wilder Shankle, two brothers, Dale Chase and his wife Claudette, and David Chase and his wife Laurie, his special friend & sister in law “sis” Maureen and Chet Ludwig, and three very special friends Doug Riggie, George Carbee, and Max Robitzer.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville with Pastor Pam Smith as celebrant. Interment with military honors will be at Pine Grove Cemetery on Tuesday May 3, 2022, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations out in Tom’s name to Shriners, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA, 01104 or the VFW Post #5245 C/O Dale Pierson, 3 Beech Street, Woodsville, NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
