Charlie C. Layton Sr., age 74, of Harvey Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., died at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, from a heart attack.
Charlie was born in Waltham, Mass., on April 2, 1948, son to the late Jesse Asbury Layton Sr. and Elizabeth Ann (Malloy) Layton. He grew up in Waltham, Norwood, Wareham and also Bourne, Mass., graduating from Falmouth High School in 1967. He married the girl next door that he met at 12 years of age, Diane Carberry. They married on May 4, 1968, and have shared nearly 55 years. They moved to Gilman, Vt., in 1970 and then to St. J a couple of years later and have been in the current house 45 years.
Chaz drove truck and helped with his brother’s business when he lived in Massachusetts and put his welding skills to work upon moving to Vermont, he was employed at Fairbanks Scales for 33 years as a welder and fabricator. His last 10 years he worked for Sanel / Napa as a parts delivery driver and enjoyed giving treats to all the dogs on his route. He enjoyed puttering and tinkering and always had a project going, like playing cards and cribbage, going camping and just getting away for the weekend, most often with family and his pugs. In his younger days he looked forward to winter to go snowmobiling but was a biker at heart and loved his Harley Davidsons.
Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Diane, of St. J, his son: Charles C. “JR”. (Vivian), his 2 sisters: Dede Pelot (Maurice) of Monroe, N.H., Diane “Cappy” Layton of Florida, his mother-in-law: Harriet Sheehan of Concord, Vt., his “One Friend” and brother-in-law: Bob Carberry (Teressa Cyr) of N. Concord, Vt., his granddaughter: Shana Lund (Randy Ott) and great-granddaughter: Jasmine Cole and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother: Jesse, his sister: Elizabeth Matthews and his daughter: Christina M. Layton in August of last year.
Friends may call on the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. J. There will be no other services at this time. Interment will take place at a future date at the Grove Cemetery in E. St. J.
Memorial donations may be made in Charlie’s name to either Toys for Tots in your area or to an animal shelter of one’s choice.
