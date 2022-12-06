Charlotte Jane Parent Derosia Obituary

Charlotte Jane Parent Derosia, a lifetime resident of Lisbon, N.H., passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, at the Lafayette Center in Franconia. She was 84 years old. Charlotte was the first of four children born to Fred and Mary (Chase) Parent on June 28, 1938, in Lisbon, N.H.
She attended school in Lisbon and graduated in 1956. Charlotte loved to be outdoors. Her parents said she would rather be outside cutting firewood with her dad than in the kitchen learning to cook with her mother. This was not a surprise to her family. They teased her about burning grilled cheese sandwiches and her limited number of recipes.
She worked at Lisbon Shoes and New England Telephone before running for the position of Lisbon Tax Collector/Town Clerk in 1967. While working at the town hall, Charlotte did more than her title suggested. She was also the fire and police department dispatcher until the mid-1990s, deputy fire warden, did billing and receivables for the water and sewer departments, and performed close to two hundred civil marriages.
Many of her coworkers became close friends: Lyle, Frank, Earl Sr., Dan, Harley, Marge, John, Wally, Walter, Jerry, Wallie, Carol, Lauraette, Joan, and Donna were just a few of those friends. Harry, Dick, Wimp, Kevin, and Lester who worked for other town departments and Zip and Denny from the post office held a special place in her heart. Charlotte loved serving the people of Lisbon. She retired in 2012 after working for the town for forty-five years.
Charlotte was the proud mother of Skip Derosia. She attended his school activities, took him fishing, and spent countless weekends with him at the family hunting camp at Lake Tarleton. Their home was full of love and animals, as she could never turn away a stray dog or cat. Charlotte was also a devoted daughter, sister, and grandmother. She was a caregiver and spent many years helping her parents in their late years continue to live in their home. When her grandsons were old enough, they would walk down “the path” to see her most mornings before school. She always had their favorite cereal ready for them. They were her pride and joy and she loved attending their school activities.
She looked forward to Christmas when her sister’s family from Tennessee would come to visit for several weeks. Charlotte decorated excessively both in and outside for every holiday. She loved to gamble but stopped six years ago when she said she “lost her shirt and would never go back.” She looked forward to family reunions and spending time with her Rollins cousins and their families. Her hobbies were feeding and watching birds, snowmachining, dancing, playing cards, shopping on Saturday, and watching Judge Judy. Charlotte liked to tease, was a bit feisty, and could easily laugh at herself. Her family will forever miss her.
She is survived by her son Skip and his wife, Cindy of Lisbon, N.H.; grandsons Justin of Wilton, N.H., and Bryce of Berwick, Maine; partner Harold Pinckney of Zephyrhills, Fla.; sister Sally Steele of Hillsboro, Tenn.; four nieces, two nephews, and many cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Joyce and brother Gary.
There will be no services at this time. Those who wish to make donations in memory of Charlotte may send them to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
