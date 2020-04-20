Charlotte Louise Bishop - Obituary

Charlotte Louise (Bean) Bishop passed away on April 16, 2020, after a very brief battle with cancer at the Jack Byrne Center at DHMC.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1940; one of seven born to Richard A. and Beatrice M. (Huntington) Bean. Charlotte was a longtime resident of North Haverhill, N.H. and a lifelong seamstress. She was last employed with Grafton County Nursing Home. She would also be remembered for working at Bills Restaurant, Woodsville Industries, Woodsville Shoe Shop, Bradford Veneer Mill, Maska, Tracy’s Sewing, Callabro Cheese.
She enjoyed watching Nascar (all except for Kyle Busch), spending time with her family, cooking, baking, bird watching, word searches, gardening, sugaring, baking birthday and wedding cakes, rides on Jeff’s gator, sewing and teaching her grandchildren the difference between scissors and sewing sheers, rollin’ through facebook, playing bingo and yelling B-6!
She leaves behind a large family including; loving partner Joe Aguilar of Woodsville; a son, Jeffery Bishop & wife Cindy of North Haverhill; two daughters, Janelle Bagley of Bradford, Michelle Warden and husband Bill of Woodsville, NH. Five grandchildren Jason Bishop & girlfriend Sarah Tilton, Johnna & Boyfriend Chris Pearl, Zach Bagley, D.J Davidson & girlfriend Megan Smith, Danielle Burroughs & husband Timothy. Seven great-grandchildren Adam, Garrett, Cooper, Preston, Cole, Alex & Jericho. Five siblings, Earl Bean & wife Nancy, Carol “Diddy Bean, Shirley Stever, Penny Hodge, John Bean and wife Pam and a long list of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, husband Ronald, brother Merton Bean and son Michael Bishop.
At this time there will be no services and a graveside service will be held at Center Haverhill Cemetery at a later date for the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grafton County Nursing Home and Woman’s Cancer Research Fund (wcrfcure.org). Pillsbury Funeral Home, Littleton, is in charge of arrangements.
