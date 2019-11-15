Charlotte (Sorrell) Farrow - Obituary

Charlotte (Sorrell) Farrow, age 86 passed away at the Grafton County Nursing Home on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born January 24, 1933 in Fairfield, Vermont to Willis and Cecelia Sorrell. She was one of 13 children that grew up on the North Concord farm where she overcame polio and learned how to become left hand dominant as a result. She graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy and married Charles Farrow in 1955.
Charlotte worked at Sanel Auto Parts in St. Johnsbury for the majority of her career; retiring at age 65. Charlotte was not unlike the rest of the Sorrell family; strong, independent, positive, spiritual, and loved family more than life itself. She was a loyal Catholic; committed to her church and trusting in her faith. She lived up to the Prayer of Saint Francis of Assisi:
For it is in giving that we receive;
It is in pardoning that we are pardoned;
And it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
In Charlotte’s healthier years she loved to work in her flower garden, decorate her home, and shop. Christmas was her favorite holiday because she could shower her family with gifts. She loved holiday movies, Big Band Music, and playing cards; most notably ‘Hand in Foot’ where she beat most of her opponents handily. She had some notable expressions while playing cards; “Oh Bisque” being one of her favorites.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Charles Omer (passed away 2009) and is survived by their four children and their families: daughter and son-in-law Linda and Philip Frechette and children Jamin, Emersun, Shawna, and Lisa; son and daughter-in-law Bill and Janet Farrow and their children Nicholas and Katrina; daughter Sandra Allin Wyman and her children Aric and Ethan; and daughter Angela Farrow and her children Paige and Cortney. She has 7 great grandchildren. Charlotte is also survived by her brothers Phillip and Bill, and her sisters Louise, Rose, Nancy, Joanne, and Ruby. All of these, and many, many more family members and friends have been touched deeply by her humorous and loving spirit.
SERVICES — Please join us celebrating her life Friday, November 22, from 6-8 at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury where we will have some time for Words of Remembrance, and/or at a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 23rd, 10 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church with Charlotte’s Nephew, Father Jim McKearney officiating. Burial will be on Saturday November 30th at 1PM at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
