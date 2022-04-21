Charmaine Ramona Newland, age 92, of Marshall Newland Road, in East Burke, Vt., passed at the Pine Health & Rehab with her family beside her on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after a recent decline.
Charmaine was born in Sutton, Vt. on July 7, 1929, daughter to the late Earl and Grace (Flanders) Ward. She grew up in Sutton and graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1947. She married Marshall Newland on March 17, 1956 and became a farm wife, sharing 37 years at the time of his passing. Charmaine enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports, especially LI football. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, and going to the West Burke Meal site.
Survivors include her son: Daniel (Judy) Newland of East Burke, Vt., Richard (Laurie Eastman) Newland of East Burke, Vt., Brian (Linda) Newland of East Burke, Vt. and Tracy Newland of East Burke, Vt.; her daughters: Carol (Bob) Bushey of Rutland, Vt., Marcia (Ricky) Hackett of East Burke, Vt., Debora (Edward) Bailey of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Wendy Simpson of Glover, Vt.; a daughter-in-law: Brandy Newland of East Burke, Vt.; her sisters: Pearl Baird of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Mildred Ward of Florida and Jean Fournier of Lyndonville, Vt., her sister-in-law: Linda Ward Buck of Sutton, Vt.; 33 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents: Earl and Grace Ward; her husband: Marshall Newland, Sr. in 1993; her two sons: Robert Newland in 2014 and Marshall Newland, Jr. in 2016; her two granddaughters: Jenny Hackett in 1993 and Samantha Newland in 1997; her great-granddaughter: Prezlie Newland in 2015; her brother: Wesley Ward in 2001; her sister: Carmelita Ward Hutchinson in 2016; her two brothers-in-laws: Everett Baird and Jerry Fournier; and her best lifelong friend: Elaine Humphrey.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Howland Cemetery in Burke Hollow with John Sleeper officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening the 25th from 5-7 p.m. at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville.
