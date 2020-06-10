Cheryl Ann Giguere - Obituary

Cheryl Ann Giguere, age 70, of Robin Lane in Lyndonville, Vt.,, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, following a fight with cancer that she beat five years previously.
Cheryl was born in Lyndon, Vt., on March 26, 1950, daughter to the late Clayton Percy and Gladys Carolyn (Hitchcock) Degreenia. She grew up all over the Northeast Kingdom including West Burke, Sutton, Lyndon Center and South Barton. She attended schools in West Burke and Sutton and graduated with the Lyndon Institute Class of 1969. On Oct. 18, 1969, she married William K. Giguere making their home in Sutton from 1975-2015. She and Bill celebrated 50 years together last fall. Cheryl sold Avon for over 30 years, worked in the Lyndon Town School office for 10 years and just as long as the receptionist at Lyndon Institute. She enjoyed crocheting, going to BINGO, made ‘Hats for Babies,’ as part of the American Legion Tree of Warmth program. She was an incredibly good cook who enjoyed it. Her specialty was Black Forest Cake and never shared her recipe. She was a life member of the American Legion and the VFW Post 10038 Women’s Auxiliary. The American Legion Post 30 paid tribute to Cheryl this past week with a ‘Drive-by Salute” at her home with over 70 vehicles participating.
Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband, Bill Giguere of Lyndonville, her son: Robert A. Giguere of Lyndonville, her Daughter & Best Friend: Karen Badurski and husband, Stephen, of Sheffield, five siblings: Elaine Rexford and husband, Kenneth, of Palmetto, Fla., Lyle Degreenia, of St. Johnsbury, Evelyn Charron and husband, Paul, of Lyndonville, Darrell Degreenia and wife, Karen, of Sutton, Terri O’Connor of St. Johnsbury, a brother-in-law: David Giguere and wife, Sherry, of Montpelier, a sister-in-law: Claudia Giguere of Newark, 2 grandchildren: Robert and Matthew Badurski, many cousins, nieces and nephews and her loving kitty, Pepper.
She was predeceased by her sister-in-law: Beth Degreenia and brother-in-law: Michael Giguere.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Sutton Village Cemetery with John Sleeper officiating. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A Gathering will be held following the committal at her brother Darrell’s home in Sutton.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
