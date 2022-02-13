Cheryl & Carleton Thayer Obituary

CONCORD, NH- On February 9, 2022, Cheryl and Carleton Thayer set out on a new journey together. They began their love story 35 years prior to this, forsaking all else to find their place in this world. Hearing Carleton sing to Cheryl, you could feel his devotion as he sang the words across the room professing his love to her. The way he smiled at her and the glow he created within her soul. When he wasn’t singing to her, she was dancing with him. Their bodies always moving in sync, the passion and sensual way they embraced one another the whole time as they glided across the dance floor. Their connection is a deep rooted and passionate love one can only wish for and few seldom achieve. They found their home within one another and worked hard to build it stronger for their family.
Carl was an amazing artist with food, carpentry and painting. He dreamt big and loved even bigger. Carleton is predeceased by his parents, Theresa A. Thayer & Warren A. Thayer Jr. He is survived by his siblings Susan Logan & her husband Mike, Curtis & his wife Chris, Bernie Thayer and several nephews and nieces
Cheryl was a fiercely loyal, honest, and loving friend, mother, grandmother, and daughter. She can always be remembered for her enormous heart, laughter, larger than life personality and devotion to her family and friends. Cheryl is predeceased by her father Roy E. Watson Sr. She is survived by her mother, Helen Barrett and step-father, Sherman Barrett, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and her two step-children from a previous marriage.
They are both survived by their 2 children, one son, Sean Trinity and one daughter, Heather White and husband Jonathan in addition their grandchildren, Victoria Miranda and husband Joshua, Veronica Correa and husband Orlando, Kaytlin White, Thomas White, Krysta-Lynn White and Anyssa Trinity.
Life is meant to dream big and live even bigger! Please share in this event with us at Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home at 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do one kind act for a stranger and live your life to the fullest! To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
