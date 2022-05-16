Cheryl Lynn (Meyer) Linsley Obituary

Cheryl Lynn (Meyer) Linsley of Danville, Vermont passed away on May 6, 2022 at Magnolia Springs Assisted Living Facility in Loveland, Ohio.
Cher was born Dec. 3, 1948 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Jane (Yake) and Jack H. Meyer, Sr. She was a 1966 graduate of Reynolds High School in Greenville, Pa.
She married Kenneth Linsley on July 3, 1976 in Thomaston, Conn. After several moves from Pennsylvania through Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri and back to Virginia, she and Ken settled in Danville, Vermont, in 1999, in a home and community that she quickly came to love!
She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church for years, both in South Boston, Virginia, and Danville and loved singing in the choir.
In 2003, after a conversation with the owner of the Danville General Store, Cher envisioned and brought to life an event where local artisans could showcase their creations and Danville could be more than a “drive-thru” on Route 2 during fall foliage. That year, with the help of a small group of loyal helpers, “Autumn on the Green” was born. Cher proudly ran the event for 13 years, and Autumn on the Green has grown to be a significant annual event that is still held “Always the first Sunday in October.”
Cher is survived by her husband, Ken, of Danville; daughter Erin Ward (Steven) of Loveland, Ohio and three grandchildren she adored, Alex, Kaitlyn and Aiden Ward, all of Loveland, Ohio. Cheryl loved her family fiercely and is also survived by Pam Meyer; Todd, Julie, Sarah & Lindsey Meyer; Lisa Vodenichar, Brenna & Marissa Sposito; Paul & Deanna Linsley; Kent Linsley; Brad, Ethan & Grace Linsley; Donna Terp; and our dear friends we love as family, the “O’Connell Clan.” She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack H. Meyer, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Danville United Methodist Church on June 4 at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Danville Open Door, PO Box 377, Danville, Vermont 05828 or a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
