Cheryl Lynne Williamson - Obituary

Cheryl Lynne Williamson, 40, of St. Johnsbury, passed away on July 30, 2019, with her loving family and friends by her side.
She was born to Robert Williamson Sr. and Louise Barber on July 14, 1979. She always knew she wanted to work with people and was a social butterfly. She found her career at Kohls and enjoyed her coworkers and the opportunities it provided her.
Cheryl had a passion for life, and lived it to the fullest, no regrets, a true free spirit, she was known for her contagious personality and laughter. She was positive and determined to beat any obstacle put in her way. She loved with more heart than anyone we know, and forgave quickly. Her eyes lit up the world and her smile made everything okay.
She is predeceased by her father Robert Sr., mother Louise, brother Thomas, and sister-in-law Lisa. She was the youngest of seven siblings and is survived by her daughter Anysa, who was her world; brothers: Bobby, Kevin, and Eric; sisters: Carla, and Debbie, nieces: Krystne, Dakota, Tricia, and Bree; nephews: Tony, Brendon, Chase, and Austin. Her friends and family were always first in her life. Thank you to all of her friends who were more like her family, they meant the world to her.
There will be a celebration of life on Aug. 10 as she wished held at the VFW in Lyndonville, Vt. Hours will be 2-3 p.m. immediate family and relatives only. After 3 all are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.