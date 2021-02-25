Chester Clayton ‘Chet’ Murrary - Obituary

Chester Clayton “Chet” Murray, 76, of Columbia, N.J. went to his eternal home on Feb. 13, 2021.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Chet was born in Lyndonville, Vermont to Raymond and Pearl (Davis) Murray on Jan. 26, 1945. He worked as a butcher for many years in various locations, including Murray’s Meat, St. Johnsbury. He enjoyed kayaking, covered bridges, photography and spending time with family, especially the reunion at his childhood home on Stannard Mountain in Vermont. He was involved with a summer camp ministry, the reopening of the South Wheelock Baptist Church and other ministries in his church and community.
Chet is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie Murray; his first wife Rhonda of Pittsfield, N.H. and their daughter, Melonie Luck and son-in-law, James Luck and their children, James Jr, Keturah and Elorah; their daughter Katy Murray of Louisville, Ky.; four sisters, Virginia and Steve Locke of Bath, N.H.; Patricia and Hayden Tanner of West Burke, Vt.; Linda Langmaid of Lyndonville, Vt.; Sandra Goodwin of Troy, N.H. and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceaced by his parents, two sisters, Gloria, Elizabeth Ford, four brothers, Wendell, Lawrence, Robert and Roger Murray; and a stillborn son, Nathan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825
