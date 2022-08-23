Christina Marie Layton Obituary

Thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Christina Marie Layton, 49, of North Main Street in Wells River, Vt. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H.
Born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on March 30, 1973, Christina was daughter to Charles Sr. and Diane (Carberry) Layton. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1991. Christina worked at White Market as a cashier. She had also worked at Maple Grove, at the Pines as an LNA, and for NEK Human Services.
Christina was a down-home-girl. She loved bonfires, hoodies, and riding the back roads. She enjoyed crafts, camping with her parents and her brother and sister-in-law, and was a Red Sox and Patriots fan. Christina loved animals especially her cat, Kiki, who predeceased her, and her parents’ pugs. She had tons of friends and will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include her parents: Diane and Charles Layton, Sr. of St. Johnsbury; her maternal grandmother: Harriet Sheehan of Concord, VT; a brother: Charles Layton, Jr. and wife, Vivian, of Lyndonville, Vt.; her fiancé: Timothy Kidder of Wells River, Vt.; her Godparents: Karen Santos of Hyannis, Mass. and Robert Carberry of Concord, Vt.; a niece: Shana Lund; a grandniece: Jasmine Cole; her ‘bestie’: Kelley Hennessey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
