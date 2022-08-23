Christina Marie Layton Obituary

Christina Marie Layton

Christina Marie Layton, 49, of North Main Street in Wells River, Vt. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H.

Born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on March 30, 1973, Christina was daughter to Charles Sr. and Diane (Carberry) Layton. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1991. Christina worked at White Market as a cashier. She had also worked at Maple Grove, at the Pines as an LNA, and for NEK Human Services.

