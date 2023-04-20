Christine A. Howland Obituary

Christine A. Howland, 72, of Wheelock, Vt, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by the love of her family, after a long battle with dementia. Her daughters were by her side until the very end.
Christine was born in Barnard, Vt on December 24, 1950, the daughter of Roger V. and Beverly J. (Blood) Potwin. Being born on the family farm she was raised to know the importance of hard work. She was educated in Woodstock, Vt. and held onto her work ethic throughout her life. She married Terrence (Terry) Howland and they had three children. She was a full-time mother, enjoying cooking, gardening, and making a home for her family and friends. Christine loved all children and took care of many who came to call her “Teen.” In addition to her biological children, she had a chosen daughter, Becky Hedges Warren, who held a special place in her heart. She took pride in everything she did as she had a passion for working in machine shops where she outperformed many of her colleagues.
Christine lived in West Hartford, Vt, Morgan Vt., and lastly moved to Wheelock, Vt. to be closer to her daughters and their families. Her granddaughters meant the world to her, as well as her grand puppy, Jack. She appreciated the outdoors and passed that along to her granddaughters. Whether they were hiking through the woods, picking berries, swimming, or sledding she appreciated every minute. She loved spending time at her home on Seymour Lake where she always had impressive gardens whether it was vegetables or flowers. She took annual family trips to Maine with her daughters as she enjoyed spending time by the ocean. She looked forward to the get-togethers at her daughter’s home and at Becky and Dave’s camp in Bloomfield, Vt. where laughter could be heard for miles. Family was the most important thing to her. She was the oldest of her siblings and loved them dearly and adored her many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughters: Angela Howland of Wheelock, Vt.; Suzanne Libbey and husband James of Lyndonville, Vt.; granddaughters: Cassandra Libbey (Levi) of Cabot, Vt.; Heather Libbey (Isaac) of Lyndonville, Vt.; chosen grandchildren: Alysha and Steven Kane; Brother: Lawrence Potwin (Lynn) of Quechee, Vt.; Sister: Shirley Moxley (Rocky) of Mosquero, New Mexico; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Christine was predeceased by her parents, her son: Joseph L. Howland; and sister Kathleen Dana.
Special thanks to Christine’s caregivers, Connie Simons and Margaret Drew, and the hospice team.
Calling hours will take place on April 25, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cabot Funeral Home 3101 Rose Hill Rd., Woodstock, Vt. Funeral service will be held on April 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 7 South St. Woodstock, Vt. A family graveside service will follow at the family cemetery in Quechee, Vt.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Disabled American Veterans.
An on-line guestbook can be found at cabotfh.com
