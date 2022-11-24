Christine Marie (Siewertsen) Ricker Obituary

Christine Marie (Siewertsen) Ricker, 42, of Keenan Pond Road, Topsham, Vt., unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. She was born in Hanover, N.H. on Jan. 29, 1980, to Patricia Parker and Albert Siewertsen. She spent her childhood in Ryegate and attended Blue Mountain Union School.
On a beautiful day, on Aug. 18, 2000, on the top of the mountain she married Dwight Ricker. They were inseparable and could always be seen together.
Christine truly enjoyed the wild natural world around her, both walking in the woods or out hunting and fishing with her husband. She also enjoyed time with her animals; she had three dogs and a duck. Christine also had a green thumb and could be found tending her garden and taking care of her house plants. She had a quiet, fierce personality. She loved her family very much and adored time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Patricia Parker and Albert Siewertsen; as well as by her only brother, Daniel Siewertsen.
She will be remembered by her husband, Dwight Ricker of Topsham; her two daughters, Trisha Ann (Ricker) Bartlett and husband Cody of Lyndonville, Vt., and Katie Ricker and partner John Tears of Bath, N.H.; her son, Daniel H. Ricker of Topsham, Vt.; five grandchildren; and her three sisters, Lynn Hathaway of Bradford, Vt., Kathleen Fortin and husband James of North Carolina, and Susan Siewertsen of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
There will be a private celebration of her life at the convenience of her family.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
