Cindy L. (Baker) Frazer Obituary

Cindy L. (Baker) Frazer of Monroe, N.H. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Littleton Regional Healthcare. She was born on May 5, 1957 in Newport, Vt. to Laura (Nelson) and Lawrence Baker. She lived in Newport, Vt. until her family moved to Meredith, N.H. where she graduated from Inter-Lakes High School in 1975.
Cindy married Bruce A. Frazer of Monroe, N.H. on June 30, 1984. She worked at The Coffee Pot, Saranac Glove Company, Hilliards Candyland, and People’s Bank in Littleton and Bethlehem before becoming the Administrative Assistant to the Town of Monroe. She was a Trustee of the Monroe Public Library, as well as a member of the Monroe F.A.S.T. Squad for many years. She was also involved in the Monroe School as a substitute teacher and Odyssey of the Mind coach. She enjoyed spending time with her large family, researching genealogy, collecting Annalee dolls and anything to do with cardinals and the Old Man of the Mountain.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce of Monroe; her three children, Tod Frazer and husband Rudy of Houston, Texas, Betsy (Frazer) Bray and husband AJ of Littleton, N.H., and Ben Frazer and wife Marcy of Bluffton, S.C.; five grandchildren, Meef Frazer, Jake Frazer, Charles Fisher, Lucas Bray and Nicholas Bray; her sister Penny (Tom) Paquette of Leesburg, Fla., her sister Sandy (Ron) McCormick of Bedford, Va., her brother Blaine (Darlene) Baker of Morristown, Tenn., and her brother Kerry (Loretta) Baker of Hoodsport, Wash. as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, Laura Baker on Nov. 17, 1995 and Lawrence Baker on Sept. 6, 2010 and her brother Larry Baker on April 17, 2009.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Monroe Village Cemetery on Plains Road. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Monroe F.A.S.T. Squad, c/o Robert Regis 233 Stanton Rd. Monroe, NH 02771.
To share memories and condolences or for more information go to www.rickerfh.net. Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville has the privilege of these arrangements.
