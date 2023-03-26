Claire Harvey Raymond Obituary

Claire Harvey Raymond, 81, of Island Pond, Vt., passed away on March 23, 2023. She was born in Rutland to the late Francis and Sarah Harvey. Claire grew up in Hinesburg where she fell in love with and married Walter Raymond on January 12, 1963.
Claire raised her 4 children in Colchester, Vt. Both she and Walt retired from IBM and moved to Morgan and then Island Pond. In retirement, she enjoyed volunteering with the American Legion Auxiliary and helping organize pancake breakfast fundraisers at the VFW. They spent many winters in Palm Bay, Florida.
Claire was the life of the party and enjoyed singing and dancing with her many friends and family. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Claire is survived by her husband, Walter Raymond, her children: Robin Dobrowolski and her husband Scott, Vicky Raymond, David Raymond and his wife Betsy, and Katie Geno and her husband Chad, and her grandchildren: Scott, Helen, Brandon, Taylor, Charly, Ali, and Nolan.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the American Legion Auxiliary or VFW in Island Pond.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home at 1199 Railroad St, Island Pond, VT.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Island Pond on April 8 from 12:30-4. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
