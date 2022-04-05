Claire Helene Brosseau Obituary

Claire Helene Brosseau, age 80, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed at her home surrounded by family early Saturday morning, April 2, 2022, following a recent period of decline.
Claire was born in Granby, Quebec, on Nov. 27, 1941. Daughter to the late Ernest and Albertine (Bernier) Leduc. Following high school, she met John C. Brosseau and they were married on May 26, 1962. Within a couple of years they made their home on Charles Street in Lyndonville, raising their three children. The business training she received in high school led her to Lyndonville Savings Bank where she served as Teller, Assistant Head Teller, and Head Teller from 1974 until retiring in 2001. She was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Claire enjoyed reading, cooking, and especially shopping. She was a true “Fashionista.” She loved her family without question and enjoyed traveling. Taking as many as 19 trips that included the Grand Canyon, Alaska, Africa, Greece, Spain, Italy, the Falkland Islands and Hawaii.
Claire is survived by her three children: Brigitte Berry (Jesse) of Lyndonville, Patrick Brosseau (Jennifer Redding) of Pasadena, Calif., Michael Brosseau (Avis) of Brunswick, Vt., five grandchildren: Sean Berry (Laura Nixon) , Sara Berry, Kaitlin Belanger (Jamie), Emily Hawes-Cooney (Creed) Isabelle Claire Brosseau, four great-grandchildren: Cameron, Scarlett & Harlow Belanger, Hadley Hawes Cooney, a sister: Lucienne Duhamel of Granby, Quebec, five sisters-in-law: Marie-Paule Leduc of Granby, Yvonne Leduc of Drummondville, Quebec, Aline Leduc of Granby, Quebec, Aline Brosseau of Lyndonville, Georgette Greaves of Walden, five brothers-in-law: Forrest Aste (Susan) of Whitefield, N.H., Guy Brosseau (Mona) of Florida, Paul Brosseau (Nicole) of Jenson Beach, Fla., John Greaves of Walden, Raymond Royer (Lucille) of Orleans, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Claire was predeceased by her beloved husband of 36 years, John C. on Jan. 10, 1998, and five siblings: Paul, Bernard and Edmond Leduc, Cecile Daigneault and Madeliene Brunet.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on High Street in Lyndonville with Fr. Lance Harlow as celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery.
Friends may call on the family from 5-7 p.m. Friday evening, April 8 at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 3333, Montpelier, VT 05601, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Dr. Suite 128, Williston, VT 05446.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.