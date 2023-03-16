Claire M. (Kupetz) MacIlvane Obituary

Claire M. (Kupetz) MacIlvane, 82, of Peacham, Vt., and formerly of Guildhall, Vt., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 13, 2023. She spent her last two weeks, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Claire was born in Mt. Kisco, New York on Nov. 10, 1940, to the late Emile and Ellen (Mele) Kupetz. She graduated from Fox Lane High School in 1959, married Robert MacIlvane in 1963, followed by a move to Vermont in 1969.
Claire spent her early years in Vermont, at home raising her two daughters. She later worked in the Groveton, N.H. schools, followed by Weeks Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, N.H. It was Claire’s warm and caring personality that made her so special to the students, patients, and colleagues she worked with throughout her years.
Claire is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert MacIlvane, two daughters Charlotte MacIlvane of Manchester, N.H., and Ruth Vaal (husband Mark) of Barnet, Vt., her sister Anita Mele of Bedford Hills, N.Y., along with five grandchildren, Madeline Vaal, Fallon Methot, Thomas Vaal, Charlie Vaal, and Logan Methot. Claire was a member of the Jefferson Christian Church in Jefferson, N.H.
At Claire’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home in Groveton, N.H.
In lieu of any monetary gifts or flowers, please extend Claire’s legacy of spreading kindness and compassion to others.
