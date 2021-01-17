Clara Fisher - Obituary

On January 14, 2021, Clara Fisher passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted husband Andy and children, virtually and in person. Born June 2, 1932, Clara grew up in Nuremberg, Germany with her sisters Erna and Irmgard (Susie). She loved gathering nature’s bounty from the woods, putting on plays, dancing, playing the accordion and risking scuffing her shoes to run through the heather fields outside the city. Her childhood was marred by WWII but she never dwelled on it, always appreciating what she had. After the war ended, Clara moved to the US where she taught herself English and learned how to drive, fish and ski. One morning, on her walk to work from the Staten Island Ferry, a handsome, out of breath man, Andrew Fisher, fell in beside her. They spoke, they dated, they fell in love. On July 21st, 1956, they married and began a 64-year loving partnership.
Clara and Andy moved to Vermont after their honeymoon and never left, except for vacations. Clara made a wonderful home for their four children — Linda, Lori, Mark and Cheryl. She was an amazing craftsperson and seamstress who could make clothes, blankets, jackets, satchels, anything from a few bits of cloth. Clara always grew a big garden to feed the family and neighborhood kids. She was a Teacher’s Aid, Cub Scoutmaster, Girl Scout Troop Leader, and active in PTA. Clara and Andy brought their kids on great adventures even if it meant washing diapers with glacier-melt waters; dragging the youngest up the trail on hikes and snowshoe treks; and cooking over open fires for hungry reenactors. Clara loved foraging and she spent countless hours in the fields and woods picking berries, apples, and herbs.
Clara had a green thumb and could grow anything, even in the clay and bedrock of northern Vermont. The plants from her gardens blanket parks and embankments throughout St Johnsbury and bloom from Iowa to Idaho. Clara spent many years as Chair of the St Johnsbury Beautification Committee where she worked tirelessly to establish colorful, sustainable landscapes throughout the town. If it looks beautiful, takes very little water or maintenance, and blooms all season, Clara probably created it.
Clara had many interests, but none more dear than her children and grandchildren. She made a nurturing home full of creativity, adventure, and love. She taught her kids many life skills and art forms which live on in her descendants: landscaping, gardening, calligraphy, sewing, knitting, painting, writing, music and cooking. Clara attended her grandchildren’s sporting events, plays, dance recitals, walks in the woods, and made annual treks to the West for weeks-long adventures. Three generations wear her lovingly crafted hats, gloves, coats, and dresses.
Clara believed deeply in giving back and volunteered her time and talents at the Fairbanks Museum and on Town Boards and committees. Clara and Andy’s extensive community involvement led to them being honored as Vermont Citizens’ of the Year by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns in 2002. She practiced Tai Chi daily, walked all over town, and on her 80th birthday learned to ride a horse! She joined book and writing groups, went on treks with beloved neighborhood friends and “The Snowshoe Group” well into her 80’s, until a stroke took her strength. Clara was so proud of her ability to make connections with people and the openness and diversity of the family she and Andy raised.
Clara is preceded in death by her parents, sister Erna and many relatives. She is survived by her devoted husband Andrew; sister Irmgard (Jay); brothers-in-law Hansel and Bill; her children Lin Fisher, Lori Fisher (Ben Rose), Mark (Teresa) Fisher, Cheryl (Robert) Probert; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends in Germany and the U.S.
The family invites you to read more, view pictures, and share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
If you’d like to donate in Clara’s memory, please consider contributions to the Fairbanks Museum or the St. Johnsbury Beautification Committee, or volunteering in your community.
