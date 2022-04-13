Clara L. ‘Cee’ Boutelle Obituary

Clara L. “Cee” Boutelle, 89, of Whitefield, N.H., died Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at Weeks Medical Center, Lancaster, after a period of failing health.
Cee was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on March 9, 1933, the second child of Elmer and Marion (Monegan) Watters. She was raised in Pennsylvania spending half her life in the city and the other half in the country, of which she favored. There she grew a love for animals, working the neighbor’s farm, and she loved making butter and drinking buttermilk.
She later attended a private church school in Virginia where she finished high school. For a brief time she worked as a house maid in Pennsylvania before attending nursing school in Vermont and earned her practical nurse license. She was employed at various hospitals in New York, Vermont, and Maine, as well as nursing homes and hospitals that dealt with emotional issues. Her career as an LPN spanned 30 years.
Cee’s hobbies included growing flowers, vegetable gardens, canning produce, and making jams and jellies. She loved sports involving running, long jump competitions, and well as table tennis. She once won a trip to Seoul, South Korea to practice Tae Kwon Do with the Korean Olympic team.
After moving to New Hampshire, Cee continued nursing until 1997 then took care of homes and many animals, 38 different animals to be exact, of which she photo journaled. In her last years she resided at the McIntyre School apartments but would argue that she was never in a retired state of mind!
She was a longtime member of the Whitefield Christian Church and was past president of the Vermont Nursing Association.
Surviving family members include her children, Joseph Moyer II of Kenai, Alaska, Carole Christie (Colin) of Lancaster, N.H., Michael Moyer (Niki) of Thailand, James Moyer (Janet) of Denver, Pa., Stephen Boutelle (Ashley) of Sidney, Maine; a daughter-in-law, Patsy Ainsworth of Lancaster; grandchildren, Scott Moyer, Jay Moyer, Riley Moyer, Jacob Moyer, Emma Ainsworth, Geanina Judge, Alec Judge, Shaden Moyer, Jaime Moyer, Adrienne Moyer, Ayden Willey, Saylor Boutelle; great-grandchildren, Oliver Moyer, Skyler Moyer, Alex Moyer, Donavin Schilling, Harper Judge; great-grandchildren Aiden Jung, Brandon Jung; siblings, Vernon Watters, James Mowery, Jacob Grinder Jr., Jane Jones, Elaine Kawamura. Cee was predeceased by two sons, Richard Moyer, Dale Moyer; twin grandchildren Heather & Ryan Judge; a brother Elmer Watters; two sisters, Verna Watters, Evelyn Dunyan; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Whitefield Christian Church. An announcement will be made prior to.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Benevolent Fund at the Whitefield Christian Church, 3 School St., Whitefield, NH 03598.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
