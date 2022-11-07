Clara Sadie (Hatch) Puffer Obituary

Clara Sadie (Hatch) Puffer, 90, of Woodsville Road, Monroe, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the quiet serenity of her own home.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1932, in South Ryegate, Vt. to Ruth (Delavan) and Clifford L. Hatch. She was a graduate of Groton High School, class of 1950.
On Oct. 27, 1950, Clara married the love of her life, Eugene Weston “Gene” Puffer. They had three children: Deborah, Rebecca and Stephen John. Clara devoted all her time to her family, and when the children were young, she was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom and was able to help Gene with his interests. For 14 years, Clara and Gene operated the South Ryegate Store before Gene began his pursuit of becoming a radio broadcaster. They briefly moved to Randolph, where Gene worked for WCVR, but they longed to be back home. In 1976, WYKR was on air, and Clara was in a new home, the old schoolhouse in Wells River, where she continued to devote herself to her husband and children. When she took time to herself, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Eventually, she and Gene settled in Monroe where she spent the rest of her life.
Clara was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Puffer on Nov. 30, 2014; her parents, Clifford and Ruth Hatch; her grandparents, John and Clara (Hatch) Refrew and John and Sadie (Winnie) Delavan; one brother, Dean Hatch on Oct. 1, 2004; one nephew, Todd Philip Hatch; and one niece, Heather Hatch McLaughlin.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Milnor and husband Ed of North Fort Myers, Fla., Rebecca Bushey and husband Wayne of Brookfield, Vt., and Stephen John Puffer and wife Teresa of Woodsville, N.H.,; six grandchildren, Katrina Wildenstein and husband Phil, Carissa Farulla and husband Josh, Ben Bushey and wife Becky, Ryan Bushey, Joshua Puffer and wife Danielle, and Amanda Marshall and husband Jim; 10 great-grandchildren, Dakota Bushey, MacKenzie Bushey, Emma Puffer, Dylan and Olivia Marshall, Audrey, Mia, Gavin, Jackson and Cole Puffer, and Kaiden Wildenstein; a brother, Reverend Clifford Hatch of Groton, Vt.; sister-in-law Janet Puffer of Groton, Vt.; sister-in-law Maureen Puffer of Medenhall, England; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St. in Woodsville, N.H., from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a Memorial Service starting at 1 p.m. with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Pinehurst Cemetery in South Ryegate.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
