Clarence A. Smith Obituary

Clarence A. Smith, 62, of Wheelock, Vt. passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., with his wife at his side, after a short but very courageous battle with Leukemia.
Clarence was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Nov. 1, 1958 the oldest son of Clarence and Karlene (Boardman) Smith. He grew up on Church Street in Lyndonville where he formed lifelong friendships. Clarence soon became known to all as Smitty; a nickname that stuck and fit him well. In 1992, he married his longtime girlfriend, Brenda Butler. Smitty helped Brenda raise her two boys and he loved them as his own. Smitty shared his wisdom with the boys in the special way he had that they could understand.
At a young age, Smitty was very athletic but street hockey would turn out to be his sport of choice. He was the founder of The Street Hockey Guys and he absolutely loved getting together a bunch of people on Wednesday nights to enjoy a few hours of street hockey. Showing his caring and kind personality, he once sent hockey sticks and pucks overseas to some of his players who were deployed to the Middle East so they could keep playing the sport they loved.
Another passion of Smitty’s was logging. He made that his career from 1983-2010. Over the years, he became a chainsaw expert. He knew chainsaws inside and out and even made an instructional video for his niece who because of covid was not allowed to travel to Vermont from Mass to hear it in person. Smitty thought it important to have many saws in case one broke so he could just grab another without missing a beat. In the later years of logging, during mud season Smitty started working at Liquid Glass as a glass cutter on a temporary, short-term basis. From 2010-2020 he was a dedicated employee of Cabot Creamery. He retired in January 2021 and was looking forward to spending the next chapter of his life with his wife Brenda and their family.
Smitty enjoyed Western movies and because of his knowledge of guns and their history, he could tell you what any gun was in the movies just by looking at them. Smitty was very social and in every chapter of his life he created lifelong friends. Saturday mornings would find him at Everybuddy’s Casual Dining eating his steak and eggs for breakfast while visiting with the employees or restaurant-goers. Of course, he often stopped off to get Amish doughnuts to share first. Each Christmas Smitty would fill his bucket with match box cars, flashlights, pocket knives and other goodies and head to town to make his rounds. It did not matter if he knew you or not, he would offer everyone a gift especially the children.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; step-sons, Atti and wife Vanessa Seguin of Wheelock, Vt. and Eri and wife Laura Seguin of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; his beloved grandchildren Natalie and Elliot Seguin of Wheelock and Adelaide and Grace Seguin of Martha’s Vineyard; brother, Jeffrey Smith and wife Shelly of Sutton; sister, Sherri Pedroncelli and husband Burt of Bellflower, Calif.; sister-in-law, Lori Smith of Lyndonville, Brenda’s sisters Linda Choquette and husband Dennis of Glover, Barbara Shafer and husband Brent of Barton, DeeDee Collette and husband Mark of Irasburg and Sheila Butler Kepler and husband Sandy of West Glover, many nieces, nephews and cousins and many close friends.
Smitty was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Rick Smith; his sister, Wendy Griffin; and his father- and mother-in-law, Arland and Janice Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Smitty’s name can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road Orleans, VT 05860.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date this summer due to covid 19 precautions.
