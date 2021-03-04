Clarence Emmons - Obituary

Clarence Emmons, 92, passed away due to a short battle with cancer on Feb. 5, 2021 at a VA facility in West Haven, Conn.
He was born on December 31 in Danville, Vermont. Clarence joined the Navy in 1948 upon graduation from high school. Because he took typing in high school, after completing basic training he was sent to Port Lyautey in Morocco for 19 months operating teletype machines. After that, he went to the Navy postmaster school in Norfolk, VA and was sent to the Caribbean to be the postmaster.
After discharge from the Navy in 1952, he returned home to Danville. Someone told him that because there were no restaurants in the town that he should open one. It was a lot of work and the restaurant struggled for four years before he decided it wasn’t working out and sold everything at an auction.
In 1954 he married Barbara Roger from West Danville. They had one child, Diane.
Following the restaurant business, he went to work driving truck in St. Johnsbury, Vt. For 13 years he worked for an oil company and then started driving 18-wheel trucks delivering groceries for a food company. He also did various side jobs. He had a good friend who was the local game warden who convinced him to become a deputy game warden which he did for 13 years.
He loved the outdoors, loved to fish and hunt and kept beautiful vegetable and flower gardens.
After the death of his wife, he moved to Connecticut in 2008 to live with his twin sister and her two sons. Although he was happy to be with family, he missed his life in the small town of rural Danville.
Throughout his life he valued being honest with everybody and treating people with the motto “do unto them as you would have them do unto yourself.” He had no regrets because “hard work never hurt anybody, and if anything it probably made me stronger.”
He is survived by his twin sister Clarice, his daughter Diane as well nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service will be held in the future pending Covid restrictions.
