Clarence Loren Williams Obituary

Clarence went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ the evening of Good Friday to celebrate Resurrection Sunday in Paradise, while at home with his family in hospice care.
Born in Groton, Vermont to Clarence and Freda Williams, he graduated from Groton High School and honorably served four years in the U.S. Navy. He spent most of his life in St Johnsbury, Vermont raising his family, but had recently moved to Belen, New Mexico.
While his primary life’s work was as a granite stone cutter, his passion was being an active member and leader at Union Baptist Church with his family. He loved sports and found time to umpire softball and referee basketball for local schools and community teams. Clarence enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Jeff, grandson Sean and many other friends and family over the years. He and his daughter, Jayne, would travel to Boston Red Sox games and his daughter, Suzie, loved watching the Red Sox games with him. He was a volunteer driver for RCT after retiring.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marylin Williams and daughter, Suzie Williams of Belen, N.M., his daughter Jayne Walton and her husband Scott of Bosque Farms, N.M., his grandson Sean Walton and his wife Jessica and his great-granddaughter Emma of Edgewood, N.M. He will be cremated, and his ashes placed at Sante Fe National Cemetery with full military honors.
