Clarence Priest, Sr., 94, a resident of St. Johnsbury Center, Vermont, passed away on Aug. 22, 2023, in the home of his grandson, William Flanagan, in Raeford, North Carolina.
Born on March 2, 1929, in Littleton, New Hampshire, Clarence was the son of Fred and Lillian Priest.
In 1945, while employed at the E.T. and H.K. Ide Company, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following his service to his country, he became a painter, and he often shared the story of painting the Ide sign atop the building while receiving the news of the birth of his first child, Clarence Jr. He later became a heavy equipment operator, helping to build numerous interstate highways that crisscross the United States.
Clarence was united in marriage in 1950 to Ruby (Lund), until her death in 2005. He was preceded in death by his brother Fred, and sisters Marjorie, Priscilla, and Freda. Tragedy struck with the loss of his daughter Debbie, son Fred, and grandson Jeremy.
He leaves behind his son Clarence Jr., daughter Penny Valdez of North Carolina, grandchildren Jason Coons, Lydia Norway, Michael Priest, Will Flanagan, and Ben Priest, alongside numerous great-grandchildren.
His legacy extended beyond his family, as he is remembered by many for organizing snowmobile races years ago on the grounds where the Green Mountain Mall now stands. His generous spirit was evident in his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, always ready to assist or connect others with the resources they required.
A private graveside service will be held to honor his memory at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to pay their respects and share memories may do so at www.sayles.com.
As we bid farewell, we remember Clarence as a beloved father and grandpa. His love is encapsulated in the words he lived by: “Keep the Faith; Life is Good.” Rest in peace, Dad, Gramps. Your presence will forever resonate in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.