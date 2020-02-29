Clarence Webster Sleeper Jr. passed away on December 15, 2019. He was 85 years old.
“Web” was born December 12, 1934 in Lebanon, N.H. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Webster Sleeper, Sr. and Sadie Ella Sleeper, and his sister, Nancy Hight of Littleton, NH.
After he was graduated from Lebanon High School, Lebanon, NH, he entered the service and was deployed to Korea, with expertise in Morse Code interpretation. After his term of service to our country, he returned home to Lebanon a Veteran of WWII. Web then began his life career with New England Tel. & Tel. Co., Hanover, NH.
Gertrude M. Halen Sleeper passed away on December 15, 2019. She was 84 years old. “Gert” was born January 30, 1935 in Maplewood, NH. She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie J. Halen and Mildred J. Kozar Halen of Keeseville, NY. She was employed by New England Tel & Tel. Co., as a Telephone Operator, Maplewood, NH.
Clarence and Gertrude were married December 28, 1957, at the Roman Catholic Church, Littleton, NH.
Throughout the years, one did not see Web and Gert without one of their three beloved dogs. They had a passion for nature, gardening and travel. Web was an avid skier, and he and Gert enjoyed cross-country skiing together. In retirement, they traveled from Littleton through Maine, NH, and VT and many other states taking in the history of each state together with the beauty of our National Parks and Forests on their way to Alaska. Their trip to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island was a highlight to their travel experiences. They enjoyed learning about the history of Littleton and other New Hampshire towns, and did research with historical societies. Web kept in touch with their camping friends through his ham radio communications. Gert loved her rose gardens and the humming birds that came to visit her labor of love. Their gardens kept them busy with canning and freezing fruits and vegetables for the winter. The deer and wildlife in their back yard always made the day more beautiful.
They leave family and friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on May 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. - Glenwood Cemetery, Littleton, NH, (West Main Street) with the Pastor Reverend William Watts officiating.
Family, friends and acquaintances are welcome.
Memorial contributions may be made, in their names, to David’s House, 461 Mt. Support Road, Lebanon, NH or the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH, Canine Fund, 4 Portsmouth Street, Concord, NH 03301
