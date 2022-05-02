Clarice Alta Davis Keithan Obituary

Clarice Alta Davis Keithan, 86, of Clearwater, Florida passed away on April 16, 2022. Clarice was born in Lyndonville (Pine Hurst), Vt. on April 22, 1935, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ernestine Player Davis. Clarice married the love of her life, Thomas E. Keithan Sr., on a blustery, winter day in January 1953. Tom and Clarice celebrated 56 years of marriage prior to Tom’s passing in 2009.
Clarice, also affectionately known as Mom, Nanny, Auntie and Sissy. She was a high-spirited, feisty woman until the end. She was a jack of all trades—moccasin maker, restaurant worker, head cafeteria chef at Lyndon Corner Graded School, golf cart driver at Disney, babysitter, but most of her time was spent being a homemaker, the “glue” that kept her clan together. She was never afraid to stand up for her beliefs and had no issue debating her views with you. Over the years she and Tom opened their home to many children and their families, too numerous to count. Throughout her life Clarice met many strangers, but they always parted as friends. There was never a quiet moment in the Keithan household. Hubbub was found there. A good meal was always being cooked, and no matter how many place settings were at the table, the food stretched to feed everyone. She was resilient, caring and reliable. Clarice was very proud to be the oldest family member attending the 7/7/18 Berry Family Reunion held at Powers Park. She and Tom shared many passions; raising their family, snow mobiling on the Vermont trails, traveling back and forth to Florida. Did we mention dancing!? She was blessed to have many family visitors and phone calls in the two months leading up to her passing. She reveled in having her family visits and being the center of attention! She loved to dress up, have her hair done and wear bright lipstick. She has left us with a wealth of fond memories, which will be ours forever. Her work is not done. Clarice will never be idle as she is now our guardian angel watching over us and protecting us. We are sure she and Tom have found a heavenly band and are dancing up a storm!
Clarice is survived by her children Thomas, Jr. (Julie), Wendell (Sally), Howard (Ivy), she was predeceased in 2021 by her beloved and devoted daughter, Dawn. Also, she leaves her brother Dwight (Carolyn) Davis, her sister, Lisa (James) Turecek, and her sister-in-law, Jean Davis. She leaves a legacy of family and friends, including 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, cousins and those who she met that she considered her family. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Duane Davis, her sister, Sheila Guckin, grandson and great grandson, Vincent and Mason Keithan.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Sulfur Springs Cemetery, Wheelock, date yet to be announced. Donations in honor of Clarice may be made to your local food pantry, to assist those that Clarice would have gladly helped by cooking a good homemade meal.
