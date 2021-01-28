Clark Randy Hackett - Obituary

Clark Randy Hackett, age 59, of East Burke, Vt., and lifelong Burke resident passed away at his home Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family following a long battle with cancer.
Clark was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on March 5, 1961, son to Jacqueline Joyce (Clark) and Wesley Hackett. He grew up and was educated in Burke, graduating from Lyndon Institute in the class of 1979. On May 23, 1992, Clark married Donna Reneei Recchia. He loved his work at NSA where he remained for over 35 years, starting as a machinist and later taking on many roles from engineering manager to business development specialist.
Clark was a football legend during his high school years at Lyndon Institute, starring as an offensive end and defensive safety. He was considered one of Vermont’s premier receivers in 1978, catching 25 passes and gaining 568 yards. It was said of Clark, “If he could touch it, he caught it.” In 1978 Clark received Honorable Mention on the Prep All-American Football Squad selected by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association and was the only unanimous first team choice on the Vermont All-North Division II offensive team. He was selected to play in the 1979 VT/NH Shrine game where he was Vermont’s “lone bright spot” as he hauled in four passes for 50 yards, accounting for two-thirds of Vermont’s offense.
Clark also played baseball at Lyndon Institute, and was a member of the 1978 VT State Division III Championship team. He later played in area softball leagues and coached girls’ youth basketball. He was an exceptional golfer, playing in the St. Johnsbury Country Club league for years. Clark loved being outdoors and was a passionate deer hunter with many successful hunts. Being with his family was where his heart lay; he was his daughters’ biggest fan, attending all their sporting events and cheering on their various accomplishments. He especially enjoyed spending time recently with his newborn twin grandchildren.
Clark is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Hackett, of East Burke; his daughters, Faye Spatafora and husband, James, of Colchester, Conn., and Carli Hackett of East Burke; five siblings, Gail Weed of W. Burke, Dale Hackett of Sutton, Rick Hackett and wife, Marcia, of East Burke, Kim Before and husband Brad, of West Burke, and Kelly Hackett of Sheffield; two grandchildren, Emilia Clarke and Everett Anthony Spatafora; several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Memorial donations to support cancer research may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org), the Jimmy V foundation (jimmyv.org/donate), or to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center (https://cancer.dartmouth.edu/donate).
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.