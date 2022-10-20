Clif Payne Obituary

Jan. 13, 1945 to Oct. 10, 2022
Clif Payne passed from this life on Oct. 10, 2022, but his infectious personality, sense of humor and “glass is always full” optimism leaves us enough memories to last lifetimes to come. Clif touched so many lives, young and old and in-between. His enthusiasm and concern for others knew no boundaries.
Although Clif grew up and attended schools in Miami, Florida, his home and his heart were on Block Island. His parents, Frank and Doris, would make the trip to Block Island every summer to operate the marina and restaurant at Payne’s Dock. Clif would spend his young summer years at the dock with a mix of Island and summer kids, diving for coins, crabbing and lunching on Doris’ hot dogs and lemonade. Later, Clif’s summer employment would alternate between working at the Dock and being a lifeguard at the State Beach.
In 1965, after finishing junior college in Florida and the summer as a lifeguard, Clif packed his Volkswagen Beetle and headed to northern Vermont to continue his college education. Little did he realize at the time that he would spend the next 30 years there, eventually becoming a teacher in a small town 25 miles from the Canadian border. Never having traveled further north than Providence, Clif easily adapted to life in the “Northeast Kingdom.” Clif learned to ski, chop firewood, put on the snow tires and go to deer camp.
Clif and his “summer love” Jeanie Smith, were married in 1968 and they purchased land on a dirt road in the small town of East Burke. They cleared the property, built a log home and settled in with their newly born son, Sands. Being a Vermont kid, Sands was destined to ski, so Clif installed a rope tow on their property, put up lights for night skiing and “Payne’s Peak” became the local playground for a generation of Vermont kids.
Being landlocked in northern Vermont didn’t deter Clif from establishing the “East Burke Yacht Club” with its clubhouse in an old church in the heart of a ski village.
Clif and Jeanie’s circle of Vermont friends encompassed all walks of Northeast Kingdom life—bankers and loggers, ski area owners and lift chair attendants, car dealership owners and auto mechanics, doctors and lawyers, teachers, farmers, construction workers and chefs, waiters and bartenders. The gatherings at the log house were the highlights of many long, cold Vermont winter nights.
When Sands graduated from college and moved to Colorado to manage and eventually own a ski shop, Clif and Jeanie followed. Clif’s unique form of slowly traversing a ski trail without disturbing a flake of snow accompanied him from Vermont to the slopes of Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Vail. The sense of admiration, kinship and love for Clif was clearly displayed by the large number of people who traveled from across the country to Colorado to help Clif celebrate his 60th birthday.
When their grandsons Zach and Dylan left Colorado to go to school back east and Sands moved to Florida, Clif and Jeanie pulled up stakes again. Clif had completed the circle by returning to Florida winters and Block Island summers.
Throughout the cycle, there was one constant, Payne’s Dock, established by Clif’s grandfather, Frank Payne, Sr, in 1936, where Clif’s father, Frank Jr, worked beside his father, Clif beside his father, Sands beside Clif and Zach and Dylan are now on their way to picking up the torch. Clif was and still is the heart and soul of Payne’s Dock. The dock slogan states, “Always room for one more,” but that probably was not always the case. There may have been times when there were not enough berths for the boaters who wanted to share the feeling of family and camaraderie at Payne’s that Clif had created and nurtured.
Clif will never again take his seat on the “BENCH” to greet the line of Islanders, boaters and kids eager to speak to him, but there will be people sitting there for years to come remembering Clif Payne.
