Clifford William Humphrey Jr. Obituary

Clifford William Humphrey Jr., known as Billy to family, and Wild Bill from Lyndonville to many friends, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. He was 52 years young. We will remember Bill as a Brother, Son, Father, Friend, Grandfather, Uncle and Soulmate. “Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you, until I see you again”.
Billy was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on October 7, 1969, to Clifford Sr. and Susann (Rivers) Humphrey. Billy grew up in East Burke, Vt., and attended Burke Town School, Lyndon Institute and eventually obtained his GED. He worked hard as a Roofer with his brother Dennis until a disability forced him to retire.
Billy lived life the way he wanted. He enjoyed spending time in the family field by the river fishing, hunting, and kayaking. Billy shared many memories with his brothers, Dennis and Carl, and his Father hunting every fall and winter, from growing beards, to sharing stories of the ones that got away, or dragging the deer. You could always count on Bill. He loved cars and driving fast. Billy was a good-hearted man and a hard worker. He loved working around his parents’ house doing projects and general upkeep. He had a deep love and respect for his dad, as well his life partner, and soulmate Crystal McHarg. Every morning, Billy brought Crystal coffee and made her breakfast. He often bragged about her to his Mother and Father. He always said she changed his life. His love for her was witnessed by all of us. Billy also shared his love of cats with his Mother and his pet cat, Rastis.
He is survived by his family residing mostly in East Burke including his parents: Clifford Sr and Susann Humphrey; a sister: Amy Hale, her husband Carl, and their children, Diamond Hale and her partner, Ethan Gary, and Aries Silber and husband Aaron; a brother: Dennis Humphrey, and wife Kimberly, and their children, Torrey, Taylor, Dakota, Kaylee, Courtney, Chelsey, Katelynn, and Calley; his partner: Crystal McHarg; four step-children: Michael Austin and wife, Stephanie, Dustin Austin and partner, Meghan Bunnell, Cady Austin and partner, Ryley Rodger, and Bethany Austin; five grandchildren: Colson, Lori, Brayden, Melanie, and Regan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close family friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Humphrey Family Field, 4146 Route 114, East Burke, VT 05832
Memorial donations in Billy’s name can be made to a local animal shelter.
Memories and condolences can be shared at saylesfh.com.
