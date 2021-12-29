Clifton Charles Wright, 83, of Peacham and Concord, Vt. passed away on Christmas Eve 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury with his children by his side. He was born on Sept. 24, 1938, in Glover, Vt. to Clinton and Drusilla Wright. He attended Barton and Glover Elementary School and Peacham Academy.
Clifton, aka – Cliff, Red, Mike, Dad, and Grampa, loved boating, reading books to learn new things, and gardening, especially if landscaping was involved. He served his small town of Peacham as fire chief and in other capacities throughout his years as a Peacham resident, helping many people throughout the years. He worked for Harold Dunbar then later owned and operated his business, Wright Construction, as a master electrician and plumber with his brother, William, as a master builder. He also operated heavy equipment for numerous construction companies, maneuvering these machines with an artistic eye and with such precision that it was as if his bucket was an extension of his hand amazing those who observed him working. He hunted and fished during his life for recreation and always had his camera to catch our precious moments on film, slides, or still shot pictures. He enjoyed wedding receptions and dancing with any of us that would dance with him.
He served in the Air Force in Havre, Montana as a Basic Airman of the 778th Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron as one of many radar repairmen from 1957-1961. In November 1959, he received the Good Conduct Medal and in November 1960, he received the Longevity of Service Award.
What Dad enjoyed most and was revealed by his smile and twinkle in his eye, was spending time with and helping any way he could, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed by all of us!
He is survived by his four children: Carrie Ann Nunn and husband, Aundre, of North Concord, Vt., Michael Wright and wife, Amie, of Cabot, Vt., Christopher Wright and wife, Heather, of Augusta, Maine, and Cherylee Chamul and husband, Edwin, of East Concord, Vt.; his children’s mother: Norma Kimball; a brother: Clinton Wright and wife, Sakuko, of Bluffton, S.C.; two sisters: Carlene Cook of West Lebanon, N.H. and Viola Poirier and husband, Joe, of Coventry, Vt.; a foster sister: Jan McPhee; aunt: Bea Gage; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents: Clinton and Drusilla Wright; his foster parents: Kenneth and Helen McPhee; a brother: William Wright; a foster brother: Daryl McPhee; and a niece: Debbie Cook Levins.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Sept. 24, 2022, 10 a.m. at Westlook Cemetery in Glover, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.