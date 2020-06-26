Clifton Henry Ingerson - Obituary

Clifton Henry Ingerson, Jr, of Whitefield, N.H. passed away peacefully, June 20, 2020, with his loving wife, Albina by his side. Clifton was born April 5, 1933, in Lancaster, N.H., son of late Clifton & Thelma Ingerson. He attended school in Lisbon, N.H.
In Clifton’s early years, he helped clear the land for what we now enjoy as Moore Dam. He worked at Connors & Hoffman shoe shop in Littleton for many years. His final working years were at Brown Street Furniture, until his retirement.
Clifton married Albina Couturier on Nov. 19, 1955. They have been devotedly married for 65 years. Both Albina & Cliff were avid deer hunters and saved their vacation time for hunting season and spending time at camp. In addition to hunting with Albina; Cliff enjoyed getting his big buck and bear with his son, Joe, and grandson, Andy. Being an outdoorsman, fishing both summer and winter were also great pastimes.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, brother David Mardin, sister Mary Tillotson, and sister Betty Bissonette.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Albina Ingerson of Whitefield, N.H.; sister Nancy Lowe of Gorham, N.H.; sister Christine M. Boutillier of Richland Hills, Texas; son, Joseph Ingerson of Whitefield, N.H.; daughter Pauline Farber of Altamont, Tenn.; and daughter Yvette Chester of Lyndonville, Vt. Clifton will be missed by his many grandchildren, Holly, Andy, Walter, Debbie, Stephen, Laurie, Lorna & Lisa; as well as, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the St. Mathews Catholic Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m.; officiated by Father Schultz. A small socially-distanced family gathering will follow.
