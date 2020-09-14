Clifton Little - Obituary

Clifton Herbert Little, age 82, of Great Falls Drive, Lyndon, Vt., passed at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Clif was born on April 1, 1938, son to the late Herbert J. and Gertrude (McCrae) Little in Woodsville, N.H. He grew up in McIndoe Falls where he attended grade school and went on to graduate from McIndoe’s Academy with the Class of 1957. He worked as a milkman most all his life, starting with Gossholme Farms, then with Kilfasset Dairy and later operating under his own name as Clif’s Dairy Product. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, and John Deere tractors. One of his biggest loves was his dog, Russell.
He is survived by his beloved wife whom he married in 1982, Bonnie (Bristol), his son: Herbert Little and companion, Debbie, of Lyndonville, daughter: Anita Little of S. Burlington, two step-daughters: Chrissy Noyes of Lyndonville, Tina Chamberlain of St. Johnsbury, two sisters: Pat Towle of North Haverhill, N.H., Joan Kinney of Littleton, 11 grandchildren that include: Toshia Little (who helped take care of him), Cody Drown, Ashley Greenwood (Whom he raised), Ryan Noyes, Adam Blodgett, Jamie Smith, Amber Noyes, Mollie Chamberlain, Mariah Chamberlain, 14 great-grandchildren, Herbert and Anita’s mother, Shirley Briggs of Littleton and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his step-son: Lenny Noyes on Sept 8, 2017 and his dog: Russell Little just nine days prior.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Lyndon Center Cemetery in Lyndonville, Vt, with Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. Family & friends will gather at Powers Park for a potluck reception at noon. Additionally, anyone wishing to drive by at that time is welcome to do so to pass on their condolences and support from your vehicle.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
