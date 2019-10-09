Clint Howard Duncan - Obituary

Clint Howard Duncan, age 23, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 7, 2019. He passed at home in Barnet with his family by his side following a 5 year battle with cancer.
Clint was born on April 1, 1996, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., attended the Union Baptist Christian School until 7th grade, the Barnet School for 8th grade. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy with the Class of 2014 where he was involved in the tech department and helped with several plays. He also played hand bells and was a member of the bowling team. The summer of 2014 Clint lived in Boston, Mass., while working with Shakespeare on the Common. He was also involved with the Vermont Children’s Theater in Lyndon, Vt., where he was stage manager, spent time working at the after school program at the Barnet school and at the West Barnet Quick Stop. He was a huge Marvel fan and recently had the opportunity to be on the set of an upcoming Marvel movie. His other interests included playing computer games, chess, playing cribbage with Grandpa on Tuesdays, time hanging out with family and friends, watching Jeopardy, playing mini-golf and going bowling.
Clint is survived by his parents: Clark R. and Jennifer L. (Somers) Duncan of Barnet, Vt.; his four brothers: Joshua and wife, Amanda, of Barnet, Vt., Jeremy and wife, Sasha, of Wahiawa, Hawaii, Jonathan and wife, Morgan, of Quechee, Vt., and his twin brother, Corey, of Barnet, Vt.; 2 nieces: Emma A. Duncan and Cecilia H. Duncan; 2 grandfathers: Hezzie Somers and George Duncan; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Clint is predeceased by his grandmothers: Laura Duncan in 2017 and Marion Somers in 2019; his uncles: Paul Howard Duncan in 1995 and Peter Papaleo.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church, 932 US Route 5, Waterford, VT with a reception to follow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in Clint’s name to Childhood Cancer Lifeline of New Hampshire, P.O. Box 395, Hillsboro, NH 03244 or at http://www.childhoodcancerlifeline.org/donate.htm.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
