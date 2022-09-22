Colin P. Judd Obituary

Colin P. Judd, 58, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at home in Sharon, Vt. surrounded by his family, following a two-year battle with cancer.
He was born March 20, 1964, in Newport, Vt. a son of Arthur S. Judd, Jr. and Carol Anita (Soutiere) Judd. Following his graduation from North Country High School in Newport, Colin earned his degree in electrical engineering from Vermont Technical College. He then began his 27-year career with Geokon in Lebanon, N.H. where he established the repair department, held titles of production manager, manager of electrical engineering and director prior to becoming Executive Vice President.
Colin enjoyed golfing with his co-workers, especially taking golf trips around the country and to Europe. He also enjoyed fishing trips to Canada for square tail trout with his father and his brother, Scott. He was predeceased by his mother and his first wife, Wendy (Willis) Judd. Colin is survived by his wife, Ann-Marie (Williams) Judd of Sharon; his father, Arthur Judd of Derby, Vt.; stepdaughters, Amanda Blake of Vt. and Shelby Poutre (Jordan) of Kentucky; adopted son, Morgan Judd of Vt.; grandchildren, Ryder, Kolten, Raye-Lyn and Aliyah; brothers, Scott A. Judd (Debbie) of N.H. and Kevin E. Judd of New Jersey; sister, Carol L. Griffin of North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Aleah, Rease and Hunter Judd, Jessica McQuaid, Cody Griffin and Kylee Tsolakidis.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2 PM at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct. A private burial will be held in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Sharon. Condolences to Colin’s family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
