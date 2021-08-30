Colleen (Bordeau) Malone Obituary

Colleen (Bordeau) Malone, Whitfield, N.H., died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 23, with her family by her side. She was born in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of Raymond and Marie (Christman) Bordeau. She was a graduate of Whitefield High School Class of 1954.
Colleen furthered her education and went on to secretarial school in Concord, N.H. She married Thomas F. Malone, Aug. 18, 1956 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Whitefield. She worked at the CD McIntyre school from 1975-1997 and earned her title as the “lunch lady.” Colleen was a community volunteer for the elderly at Morrison Nursing Home and a devote Catholic and communicant of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. She answered phones for the church and helped coordinate the St. Patrick’s Day supper. She was the Supervisor to the checklist, Whitefield, from 1989-2015. Colleen was a member of the VFW women’s auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America, and the “Red Hat Society.” She enjoyed an adventure and traveled to FL, MD, VA, DC, NC, CO, SD, PA, all of New England, Chicago, Seattle, New Orleans and CA. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and a sister Madeline E. Huntoon.
Colleen is survived by her four children, Karen Malone Knight and husband Thomas, Mission Viejo, CA, Kimberly Malone Ruggles and husband Brent, Bethlehem, N.H., Shawn T. Malone, Burlington, Vt., and Michael S P Malone and Jan Macedo, Whitefield, N.H., seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Colleen’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110, Please visit www.rossfuneral.com to view updated services and offer your condolences to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.