Collin Austin Wallace Obituary

Collin Austin Wallace, 29, of Newton, Mass., died March 13, 2023. Beloved son of Philip G. Wallace of Natick, Mass., and Beverly Smith Wallace of Lyndonville, Vt., loving big brother of Lorelle Wallace, Marlborough, Mass. Paternal grandson of Charles B. Wallace and the late Phyllis Lehrbach Wallace and Kay Flynn of Needham, Mass. Maternal grandson of the late Kingsley Austin Smith and Mary Alice Bishop Briggs Smith of McIndoe Falls, Vt. Beloved nephew of Darlena Smith, Marlisa Cheney (Arthur), the late John Smith, Alice Fidilski (John), Robert Briggs (Carlene), the late Richard Briggs (Linda), Allan Briggs (the late Sharon), Betty Ward, and Lawrence Briggs (Carolyn), Pamela Wallace (Steve), and Charlene Wallace (Lola). He leaves behind many cousins, and spent his life growing up with cousins Rosa Wallace, and Suzannah, Lilly, Emma, and Leah Smith.
Collin grew up in Wayland, Mass. He studied horticulture and landscaping at Minuteman Tech, Lexington, Mass., received his high-school diploma from Wayland High School, Wayland, Mass., and was employed by Sweetwater Pool Service, Waltham, Mass. An entrepreneur like his Dad, he had long-time landscaping customers he had worked for since he was a teen. Previous employers included Sidney Hutter Glass & Light and Prestige Custom Mirror & Glass.
A voracious learner, self-taught, Collin knew a lot about many things. He loved science and solving mechanical problems. He was passionate about nature and had a great knowledge of plants. Forever an animal lover, his pets meant the world to him. He was in his element dirt-biking and boating on Cape Cod with his Dad, and fishing, canoeing, and riding his mountain bike or motorized scooter with friends. He treasured spending time in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom with his Mom, and looked forward each year to attending the annual Shores Family Reunion in Granby, Vt.
Collin was physically very talented and coordinated. He felt things intensely, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was often a bit of a prankster. Always up for talking about emotions and life’s bigger questions, he had years-long close friendships with people of many ages. Thoughtful, kind, altruistic—a defender and protector of both animals and people. Collin would help anyone who needed a hand, fixing things, showing up with his truck to help them move or get unstuck, or being a listening ear.
Collin was excited about heading back to work after a few months off from his seasonal job. He was doing well, working hard, and so full of life. We are heartbroken and shocked to have lost him to a suspected accidental overdose.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Collin’s life on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. for a memorial service at First Parish In Wayland, the Unitarian Universalist Church, 225 Boston Post Rd, Wayland, Mass. A lunch reception will follow. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in Vermont, date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Collin’s name to www.BenSpeaks.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.