Collyn Guelph Lorimer, Sr. - Obituary

On the evening of Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Collyn Guelph Lorimer, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 82. He was surrounded by loved ones including his dog Jack.
Collyn was born on Sept. 21, 1937 in Beebe, Quebec to Arthur Lorimer and Florence McCoy. At the age of 10 they moved to Beebe, Vermont. At 17, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he retired honorably after 21 years of service. Among his years of service, he served two combat tours of duty in Vietnam and one combat tour of duty in the Dominican Republic. He was a Master Mason and Shriner. On June 12, 1993, he married Josie Jean Aiken. They enjoyed many years traveling to Bradenton, Florida where they made many lifelong friends.
Collyn was passionate about restoring antique cars and he always had and never stopped riding his motorcycles. Collyn had the true power of storytelling which were enjoyed by all that knew him.
Collyn was predeceased by his first wife, Myrtle Dean, his siblings Rodney Lorimer, Stella McCormick, Audrey Webb, Wendall Lorimer and Leah Kittredge. He is survived by his wife Josie Lormier, his children Collyn G. Lorimer, Jr., Luke Aiken and his wife Annmarie, Timothy Aiken and his wife Sandie, Anthony Aiken and his partner Crawford and Brenda Hayes and her dog Jasper, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Collyn’s memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Rest in Peace Collyn.
