Connie Denise March Obituary

Connie Denise March, age 58, of Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., died at home on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Connie was born in Clinton, Tenn., on March 23, 1963, daughter to the late Lonnie and Mary (Giles) York. She grew up in Tennessee and moved to St. Johnsbury in 2005 and married Jeremiah March in 2013. She worked in the area as a housekeeper for several years as well as volunteering at many area agencies including the Good Living Senior Center. She worked part-time at the Sayles Funeral Home, initially cleaning and moved into office work the past two years. She took on the role as Interim Director at the Good Living Senior Center during this past summer and loved the interaction with all the seniors, whom she held very dear to her heart. Connie had a big heart; she was kind, caring, and loved by many. She absolutely loved her little granddaughter, Vanna Leigh. Amongst other trips, she recently travelled to Tennessee for a long weekend just to see her grandbaby in a dance recital.
She is survived by her husband: Jeremiah March of St. Johnsbury, her son: Jud Ross and wife, Krystal, and their daughter, Vanna, of Chuckey, Tenn., her sisters: Wanda, Roberta, Vickie and Gail all of Clinton, Tenn., several cousins, nieces and nephews and so many friends, too many to be named.
A gathering will be held Monday evening Nov. 29, 2021, at the Union Baptist Church, RT 5, in Waterford from 5-7 p.m. with a short prayer service at the close. Feel free to wear her favorite color, orange.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
