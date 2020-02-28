Constance (Connie) A. Robitaille - Obituary

Constance (Connie) A. Robitaille was born on April 2, 1940, in St. Johnsbury, VT to Collins and Lucille Farr. She died on February 22, 2020, in her home, at the age of 79, after a three-year-long illness.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond of Littleton, NH; one brother Edward Farr of Danville,Vermont; two sons Gregory Jackson of Barre, Vermont, and Micheal Jackson from Bethlehem, NH; four grandchildren, Erica Jackson, Mathew Jackson and his wife Laurel, Michelle Jackson, and Devon Jackson; and one great grandson, Cayden Luce.
A celebration of her life will be at the Littleton Congregational Church on April 4, at 10 am.
